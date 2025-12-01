Major boost for Australia ahead of pink-ball Ashes Test against England

Usman Khawaja (left) and Pat Cummins of Australia leave the field after Australia won the Men's First Test match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium on December 17, 2023. - AFP

Usman Khawaja took to the crease for the first time since the Perth Test as he aimed to prove his fitness for the day-night encounter at the Gabba, following the back spasms that curtailed his involvement in the opening Ashes match.

After undergoing physiotherapy and light fielding on Sunday, Khawaja was put through his paces by Australia’s medical staff on the outfield, completing running and stretching exercises before batting for 30 minutes during the team’s daytime session on Monday.

During his net session, Khawaja faced only assistant coach Michael Di Venuto, who bowled sidearm deliveries, many short-pitched, providing a solid workout for his back.

The session was optional, although all players were present, and the team is scheduled for another full session under lights on Tuesday.

Speaking last week at an event for his foundation, Khawaja expressed confidence in his recovery, stating he “should be right” for his hometown Test and no longer required painkillers after initially suffering the spasms on the opening day at Perth Stadium.

England’s early collapse on the first afternoon meant Khawaja could not open the batting due to time spent off the field. When he eventually batted at No. 4, he managed just two runs before gloving a short ball from Brydon Carse.

On the second day, Khawaja fielded at first slip, taking a catch to dismiss Harry Brook but then dropping a low edge from Jamie Smith.

His back spasmed while attempting another catch off Smith, allowing Travis Head to continue to 123 in Australia’s chase.

Khawaja’s form has been under scrutiny heading into the series. Since the end of the 2023 Ashes, he averages 31.84, with one century in 45 innings.

Coupled with Head’s impressive performance as an opener and his public interest in the role, questions have arisen about whether the time has come to conclude Khawaja’s Test career.

Marnus Labuschagne emphasised Usman Khawaja’s immense value to Australian cricket, highlighting both his experience and consistent performances over a long career.

He pointed out that Khawaja has played 85 Test matches and has been a dependable figure since his comeback in 2021, consistently providing stability at the top of the order.

"I think Usman is a high quality player," Marnus Labuschagne said. "You look at his record, 85 Tests and what he's done for Australian cricket, especially since his comeback in 2021. He's been super consistent; he's been really the rock [in] the top there. I think there's been a lot of talk about how many opening partners he's had over his time.

"He's an amazing player. The way he's gone about his game, the way he's gone from a No. 3, 4 and then opened the batting...navigated some tricky scenarios, he's just been awesome.

"But I'm not a selector. I think whatever happens is up to the people above my pay grade and what they deem is the best way for us to win the game and win this series. I think it's just game by game and you work out what's your best team."

Ahead of the 2023 Ashes, David Warner had announced his retirement timeline, aiming to finish at the SCG in early 2024, which he achieved.

Khawaja has not publicly outlined his ideal finishing point, although the final Ashes Test at the SCG, where he returned with twin hundreds in the 2020-21 series, has often been seen as a fitting conclusion.

Labuschagne emphasised that team needs should take priority.

"I think the most important thing is the team comes first at any stage," he said.

"I know there's different times where different people may have done that [picked a finishing point] in the past. But taking nothing away, he's an amazing player…averaging 45 for Australia all around the world… [But] it's just what is the best way we win the game and what does that look like, and that's what's most important," he added.

When asked about who England would prefer to see opening the batting for Australia, fast bowler Brydon Carse remained diplomatic, emphasising that such decisions are entirely the responsibility of the Australian captain and coaching staff.

He stressed that England’s approach would remain consistent regardless of the batting lineup presented to them.

"I don't have to make that decision, so that's up to the captain and the coach of the Australian side, but whatever we're presented with we'll stick to our plans," he said.

"That was a phenomenal knock played by a high-quality player [Head], and if he does open the batting again we've got set plans that we'll look to use, but I don't think anything changes from a mindset thing. He had an incredible day that afternoon."

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins continued his comeback from a back injury, completing two net bowling spells and a brief batting session.

Cummins is not part of Australia’s 14-man squad for the Gabba Test, with a return in Adelaide appearing the most likely scenario.

Australia squad for second Test vs England:

Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster.