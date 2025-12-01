Michael Slater stripped of Cricket NSW life membership and Hall of Fame status

Australian cricket legend Michael Slater welcomes shoppers to 'Carphoown Weyarhouse' as the mobile retailer pulls a switcheroo and switches allegiance to champions Australia for the summer of cricket on May 31, 2019. - CA

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has had his life membership and hall of fame status at Cricket NSW revoked following convictions for domestic violence offences.

The 55-year-old is no longer a life member of Cricket NSW after members voted to remove him during an ordinary general meeting on Monday evening.

Sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that members and delegates endorsed a board-proposed motion to strip Slater of the honour.

Slater was convicted in 2022 of domestic violence offences against women. Since 2016, five women in New South Wales have taken out protection orders against him.

In Queensland, he was sentenced at the Maroochydore District Court in April after pleading guilty to seven charges, including two counts of choking a woman.

Slater had been inducted into the Cricket NSW Hall of Fame in 2015 following a distinguished career, which included 74 Test matches, 42 one-day internationals, and 216 first-class matches for NSW and Australia.

He was awarded Cricket NSW life membership in 2016. Sources indicate that his hall of fame status had already been rescinded prior to Monday’s meeting.

On Tuesday, 22 April, Slater was sentenced to four years in prison for domestic violence offences.

However, he will not serve the full term behind bars, as part of the sentence has been suspended.

He has already spent over a year in custody after being denied bail in 2024 by a Queensland court, which counts towards his sentence.

Slater admitted to charges including two counts of common assault, one count of unlawful striking, one of assault causing bodily harm, and two counts of strangulation. These incidents occurred between December 2023 and April 2024.

Judge Glen Cash remarked that “alcoholism is part of your make-up” and warned that Slater’s rehabilitation “will not be easy,” adding: “It’s obvious that you are an alcoholic.”

Under the terms of his sentence, if Slater, who became a well-known television commentator after his cricket career, commits any serious offence in the next five years, he could be required to return to prison to complete the remainder of his four-year sentence.