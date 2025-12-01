Mbappe matches Ronaldo with rare Real Madrid landmark

This collage of photos shows Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Kylian Mbappe. – Reuters

Kylian Mbappe has become the second Real Madrid player, after Cristiano Ronaldo, to score 53 or more goals in a calendar year. The Frenchman achieved the milestone during a 1-1 draw against Girona, scoring the goal for his team.

Mbappe is in brilliant form and continues to break or match the records of his idol, Ronaldo at Madrid, and added another one on Sunday, November 30. The Frenchman achieved the landmark in his first full calendar year with the Spanish club; the Portuguese star has done it five times in his nine seasons at the club.

The achievement comes just days after Mbappe joined an exclusive list of four players who scored four goals in a UEFA Champions League match for Real Madrid. The former PSG player netted the ball four times in a match against Olympiacos on November 27. Ronaldo did it against Malmö in the 2015/16 campaign.

In the same match, the French striker also broke Ronaldo’s record of fastest hat-trick, scoring it in seven minutes. While the Portugal captain had done it in 11 minutes against Malmö in an 8-0 win in 2015/16.

Earlier this season, Mbappe spoke about Ronaldo, saying he is his role model and the reference point at Real Madrid.

"Cristiano has always been a role model for me. I'm lucky enough to talk to him, he gives me advice, he's helped me. I think in Madrid he's still the number one. He's the reference point for Real Madrid players, who's done a lot. The fans still dream about Cristiano. But I want to follow my own path," Mbappe said.