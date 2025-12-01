'No point discussing future': former cricketer praises Virat Kohli’s form

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30, 2025. - AFP

Former cricketer and India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has urged fans and critics to avoid speculating about Virat Kohli’s long-term future, insisting the star batter’s current form and fitness make discussions about the 2027 ODI World Cup unnecessary.

Kohli, who holds the record for most centuries in ODI history, struck a superb 135 off 120 balls to guide India to victory in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday.

Now the 37-year-old is active only in ODIs at international level, prompting ongoing debate about his longevity. Kotak, however, dismissed such conversations.

“I don’t know why we need to look at all this – he’s really batting well, and I don’t see any reason we need to talk about his future,” Kotak said after the match.

“Just the way he’s batting, it’s brilliant. The way he’s performing, and his fitness – there are no questions about anything. I feel such things [the 2027 World Cup] shouldn’t even be spoken about after the way he plays and performs. That is something two years away. There’s no point talking about all this. For us, once the team arrives and we start practice, we just enjoy.”

Kotak also highlighted the invaluable experience that Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma bring to the dressing room. The 38-year-old is also active only in ODIs but remains in prolific form, with recent scores of 73, 121* and 57.

“Obviously, they do share their experience with others,” Kotak said. “I don’t think we’re talking about anything related to the 2027 World Cup. They are brilliant, and they are performing. They are contributing to the team, which is a great thing for us.”

Despite their limited game time, both veterans have continued to deliver significant partnerships at the top of the order.

After putting on an unbeaten 168-run stand against Australia in Sydney last month, Kohli and Rohit added 136 for the first wicket in Ranchi.

Kohli followed up his 74* in Sydney with a commanding century, while Rohit produced a fluent 57 after his unbeaten 121* versus Australia.

“They are such experienced players; it’s always great to have them,” Kotak added. “The way they bat – like today, that partnership – makes a huge difference. Obviously, they batted really well.”