Foreign support staff of Pakistan white-ball team depart for holidays

Ashley Noffke (L) bowling coach and Faheem Ashraf(R) pictured during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad Media Opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - PCB

LAHORE: The foreign support staff of the Pakistan men’s white-ball cricket team have departed for their annual holidays after enjoying a successful home season with the green shirts.

Members of the foreign support staff will spend their time off in their respective home countries with their families. They are expected to rejoin the national side after celebrating Christmas and New Year.

The staff proceeded on leave due to the lack of immediate commitments for the Pakistan white-ball team, as the 2025 cricket season has concluded for the men in green.

Those who have gone on leave include bowling coach Ashley Noffke and fielding coach Shane McDermott. Physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon and strength and conditioning coach Grant Luden are also among those on holiday.

Meanwhile, white-ball head coach Mike Hesson left for New Zealand on Sunday after overseeing a successful home season with the Green Shirts.

After the heartbreak of losing the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final to arch-rivals India, Pakistan featured in a packed white-ball home season comprising two ODI series, a bilateral T20I series and a tri-nation T20I tournament.

Pakistan began by hosting South Africa for three T20Is and three ODIs in October, winning both series 2-1. They then faced Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

The home season concluded with a T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, which ended on Saturday with Pakistan lifting the title.

During this busy stretch, Pakistan lost only three matches — one ODI and two T20Is — and emerged victorious in all four series.

With the home season now wrapped up, the players and staff will enjoy a month-long break.

Pakistan’s next likely assignment is a three-match away T20I series against Sri Lanka in January next year, currently under discussion between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Pakistan are then expected to host Australia for a T20I series, set to finish shortly before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from 7 February to 8 March.