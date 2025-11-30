Ilia Topuria sends message to Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 324 fight

This collage of photos shows Ilia Topuria (left) and Paddy Pimblett. — Instagram/X

Ilia Topuria has sent a message to Paddy Pimblett ahead of Briton’s title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 main event.

Last week, Topuria announced that he is moving away from the sport for some time to deal with a personal issue, before UFC CEO Dana White made Pimblett vs Gaethje public for January 24.

With the lightweight champion out of action, Pimblett and Gaethje are up against each other for the division's interim title.

The announcement left many MMA fans upset, including No. 1-ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan, who has been claiming for a long time that he is the most deserving for a title shot.

Ilia Topuria, who is considered one of the biggest stars in the UFC currently, brutally stopped Charles Oliveira in June to become the lightweight division king. And faced off with Pimblett in the cage after the fight.

In a post on X, Topuria challenged Pimblett to beat Gaethje first before thinking about him.

"Paddy, win your next fight. Hands up, chin down," Topuria said via X.

'El Matador' also addressed Tsarukyan, mocking the lightweight fighter with a video of a child who looks like Pimblett, dancing.

The fight in the main event of UFC 324 will be important for Paddy, as White has already confirmed the winner will take on Topuria for undisputed gold next.

Pimblett is unbeaten since making his debut in 2021 against Luigi Vendramini.

However, following his career-best victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April, he has not entered the Octagon.