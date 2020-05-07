Pakistan vs England: PCB expects progress on series future in 2 weeks

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is confident that there will some “positive progress” regarding their summer tour of England in the next two weeks, Jang reported on Thursday.

According to sources within the PCB, there have so far been no talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) yet, although that might change shortly.

The source said that the PCB is unaware of any proposed changes to the schedule and itinerary, and its extent of knowledge on the subject is the same as what’s been published in the media already.

The PCB source did admit that their English counterparts are not in a position to discuss the matter right away.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan were scheduled to go on an extended tour of Europe, with stops in the Netherlands and Ireland before a showdown with England in England.

However, the lockdowns caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has cast a massive shadow of doubt over their tour, and it remains to be seen how much, if at all, of the series can be salvaged.

