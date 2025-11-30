Max Verstappen wins Qatar Grand Prix to set up final race title showdown

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy after winning the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail on November 30, 2025. — AFP

Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday to set up a final race title showdown with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Red Bull driver kept the wheels on his quest for a fifth successive crown after pole-sitter Piastri finished second and standings leader Norris came only fourth.

Verstappen's remarkable late season surge has lifted him past Piastri and into second in the championship.

The Dutchman now goes into the season-closer next weekend only 12 points behind Norris with Piastri 16 points behind his teammate.

Verstappen has fond memories of the last time the title went down to the wire when he beat Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

This was a race McLaren should have won, with Piastri heading the grid and Norris alongside him on the front row, only to be overtaken by Verstappen at the start.

Red Bull pitted Verstappen under a safety car, unlike McLaren who kept their two drivers out on the track.

"Clearly we did not get it right tonight," conceded Piastri.

"I drove as fast as I could but it wasn't to be. In hindsight it is pretty obvious what we should have done, but we'll discuss that as a team. [It's] a little bit tough to swallow at the moment," the Australian added.

Max Verstappen said: "An incredible race for us, we made the right call to box under that safety car. A strong race for us on a weekend that was tough."

Carlos Sainz of Williams completed the podium under floodlights at the Lusail International Circuit in the Doha desert.