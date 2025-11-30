Alexander Isak nets first Premier League goal as Liverool sink West Ham

Liverpool's Alexander Isak (right) celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during their Premier League match against West Ham at the London Stadium in London on November 30, 2025. — AFP

Alexander Isak finally scored his first Premier League goal for troubled Liverpool to inspire a much-needed 2-0 win at West Ham on Sunday.

Isak had failed to score in his five top-flight appearances since making a British record £125 million ($165 million) move from Newcastle in September.

The Sweden forward banished that drought at the London Stadium, although with only his second goal in 11 games in all competitions for the Reds, following his maiden strike in a League Cup win against second-tier Southampton.

Cody Gakpo bagged Liverpool's second goal in stoppage time to secure their first win in four games in all competitions.

"There's definitely a feeling of relief because if you have lost so many times, then winning is important. We hardly conceded a chance and we were able to create chances ourselves," Reds boss Arne Slot said.

"It helps if you don't go 1-0 down after five minutes because then you are more open. We played the game I wanted us to play. What I saw meant a lot to our players and our fans.

"This is a good first step for us. We won and had a clean sheet."

Hampered by injuries and a lack of match fitness after missing pre-season due to his protracted transfer saga, Isak was on target in the league for the first time since netting for Newcastle against Brighton in May.

The end of the 26-year-old's 10-match goal drought for club and country was a ray of hope for Liverpool amid a dismal campaign.

"I think it does feel significant," Slot said.

A 4-1 humiliation against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in midweek was Liverpool's third successive defeat by three goals or more following 3-0 league losses against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool had lost nine of their previous 12 games -- their worst run since 1953-54 -- including six defeats from seven league matches.

With pressure beginning to mount on Slot, this scrappy victory was a welcome tonic as Liverpool climbed to eighth place.

Slot is adamant that he has not lost the backing of his players, but he has struggled to get the best out of Mohamed Salah since the closing months of last season.

Salah has scored just five times in all competitions this season and Slot responded by dropping the Egypt forward to the bench for the third time this season.

West Ham paid an emotional tribute to Billy Bonds with a minute's applause in memory of their legendary former captain and manager, who died on Sunday aged 79.

The tough-tackling Bonds would have appreciated struggling West Ham's spirited start, but Liverpool eventually took charge.

Alexander Isak looked set for another frustrating afternoon when he blazed woefully over from the edge of the area in the opening minutes.

He was then foiled by a superb save from Alphonse Areola, who kept out his close-range bicycle kick.

It was only Isak's second attempt on target in the league this season.

Isak finally delivered his long-awaited goal on the hour mark.

Gakpo cut the ball back to Isak just inside the West Ham area and he guided a low shot past Areola before sliding to his knees in celebration.

Isak's day was done moments later when he was substituted, with Slot greeting him with a handshake on the touchline.

West Ham's frustration was compounded in the 84th minute when Lucas Paqueta was needlessly sent off.

Paqueta was booked for dissent after arguing with referee Darren England following Niclas Fullkrug's foul on Dominik Szoboszlai, then talked his way into a second yellow card after refusing to walk away from the official.

Gakpo put the result beyond doubt in the closing moments when he swivelled to smash the ball past Areola from 12 yards after West Ham made a hash of clearing it.