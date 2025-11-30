Joe Root questions need for pink-ball Test in Ashes

England´s Joe Root celebrates scoring a century on the fourth day of the fifth Test against India at The Oval in London on August 3, 2025. — AFP

BRISBANE: England's experienced batter Joe Root on Sunday argued that the pink-ball Tests are not necessary in Ashes, stating, "don't think it's as good as traditional cricket".

The concept of the pink-ball Test was first implemented a decade ago in a bid to boost attendances. The modified version of the longest format has since become an integral part of several cricketing nations' calendars, including Australia.

The upcoming second Ashes Test between hosts Australia and England, scheduled to be played at The Gabba from December 4 to 8, will be the 25th pink-ball match to be played in the history of cricket, while the fourth in the Ashes.

The tickets for the first three days of the upcoming fixture have already been sold out, but Root remained unimpressed by the element and rather emphasised sticking to the traditional Test cricket.

"I don't think you need it in Ashes series. Absolutely not," he said before training at the Gabba on Sunday.

"I don't mind [pink-ball cricket]. I mean, I don't think it's as good as traditional Test cricket. But it's in the schedule: we've got to play it, and just got to make sure we're better than them at it... It's clearly something that works here for Australia, and they enjoy it.

"It does add to things. It's obviously very successful and popular here, and obviously Australia have got a very good record here as well. You can see why we're playing one of those games and ultimately, you know from two years out [that] it is going to be there… A series like this, does it need it? I don't think so, but it doesn't mean it shouldn't be here either."

Interestingly, Australia hold a dominant record in pink-ball Tests, with just one defeat, which came against West Indies at the same venue last year, in their previous 14 appearances.