First boxer to KO Joshua shares honest opinion on Paul fight

Jake Paul (left) and Anthony Joshua face off during a news conference in Miami on November 21, 2025. — AFP

The first boxer to knock out Anthony Joshua has shared his opinion on the two-time former champion's match against Jake Paul.

Joshua is a few weeks away from his highly anticipated comeback fight against Paul. The sanctioned fight will take place on December 19 in Miami.

The matchup was arranged after Paul’s planned fight with Gervonta Davis on November 14 was cancelled due to new allegations of domestic abuse against the WBA lightweight champion.

On the other hand, former heavyweight champion of the world, Joshua, is making a comeback to the ring after a long time, as he has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the fighter, who stopped Joshua for the first time, handing him the first defeat of his professional career in June 2019, before losing in their rematch six months later, former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr has shared an honest opinion on the fight.

“Just get him with the right hand. That’s what Jake Paul is looking for the right hand, and if he lands he could probably do good damage, so a lot of people underestimate Jake Paul but in reality he’s a good fighter and he’s dedicated, and that’s what I like about him,” Ruiz Jr.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight is criticised by a lot of pundits, but despite the criticism, the bout is officially sanctioned as an eight-round fight with 10 oz gloves, while reports indicate that a total purse of £140 million will be divided equally, with each fighter earning about £70 million.