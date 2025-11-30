Travis Head 'happy' to continue opening for Australia amid Khawaja's scrutiny

Australia's Travis Head celebrates scoring a century on the second day of their first Ashes Test against England at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22, 2025. — Cricket Australia

BRISBANE: Australia's left-handed batter Travis Head on Sunday expressed his openness to keep opening for the team in the longest format ahead of the second Ashes match against England, scheduled to get underway on Thursday.

Head, who scored a quickfire century to power Australia to a sensational eight-wicket victory over England in the Ashes opener in Perth, revealed that his role for the second Test had not yet been discussed, but asserted that he remained willing to stay at the top of the order for the hosts.

"I'm happy. If that's what is needed to win a Test match and if that's what's required then, yeah, I'm fine with it," Head told reporters ahead of Australia's training session here on Sunday.

"I'm preparing for anything at this stage… There's a fair bit to work through. I've just got here. We haven't really had many conversations over the last week. It's been about just spending some time out of the game as much as you can. You don't get much time to chill out in a massive series like this, where it's pretty full-on every single day."

Head's remarks came amid growing uncertainty regarding Usman Khawaja's participation in the second Test as he has been under intense scrutiny over the dip in his form.

The experienced opener averages 31.84 and could score just one century in the last two years.

Furthermore, Khawaja is under the radar of Cricket Australia (CA) for his scathing criticism of the Perth Test pitch, labelling it a "piece of s***" during a public appearance.

"Nineteen wickets on the first day and about 20 people got hit. That’s a great wicket, that seems real fair," Khawaja remarked sarcastically.

"Steve Smith is the best cricketer I’ve ever played with, and he’s missing the middle of his bat by a long way. He doesn’t miss the middle of his bat, yet he’s getting hit in the elbow.

"So day-one wicket at Perth is a piece of s***—I’m happy to say that. It was last year, and it was this year."

CA officials are reportedly disappointed with the remarks and plan to speak with Khawaja in camp ahead of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, as they consider whether disciplinary action is necessary.