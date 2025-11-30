Three Pakistan players go under hammer at BPL 2025-26 auction

An undated picture of Pakistan's pacer Ihsanullah. — AFP

DHAKA: Pakistan's emerging pacer Ihsanullah, all-rounder Jahandad Khan and middle-order batter Haider Ali attracted buyers at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 auction, held here on Sunday.

Ihsanullah, who represented Pakistan in one ODI and four T20Is, got the biggest bid as he was roped in by Noakhali Express for 28000 United States Dollar (USD) in Category C of foreign players.

The right-arm pacer was previously signed by Rangpur Riders, but did not play a single match.

The newly introduced franchise acquired the services of another rising Pakistan cricketer, Haider, who has 37 international appearances under his belt, for USD 20000 in the same category.

Haider also boasts limited experience of playing in the BPL, having played 13 matches and scored 213 runs at an average of 26.62, with the best score of 48 not out.

Furthermore, Jahandad, who played eight T20Is for Pakistan after making his debut against Australia last November, was picked up by Durbar Rajshahi in the same category for USD 20000.

The trio will join six compatriots – Saim Ayub, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay and Sahibzada Farhan – who were directly signed by different franchises ahead of the players' auction, held after 12 years.

Usman was directly signed by Dhaka Capitals, while the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals roped in Abrar.

Sylhet Titans secured Saim Ayub alongside Mohammad Amir, while Rangpur Riders acquired the services of young wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay. Emerging top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan, on the other hand, was picked by Rajshahi Warriors.

This edition of the tournament will feature five teams — reduced from seven last season.

Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders remain from the 2024–25 season, while three teams — Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet — have undergone ownership changes.

As a result, Chittagong Kings, Durbar Rajshahi, and Sylhet Strikers have exited the league, paving the way for the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals, Rajshahi Warriors, and Sylhet Titans.

Defending champions Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will not participate this season.