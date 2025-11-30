UAE Bulls crush Aspin Stallions to win Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025

UAE Bulls' Tim David celebrates scoring a half-century during the Abu Dhabi T10 League final against Aspin Stallions at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 30, 2025. — Instagram/@t10league

ABU DHABI: Tim David's quickfire 98-run knock, followed by a collective bowling effort, powered UAE Bulls to win the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 title with an 80-run victory over Aspin Stallions in the final here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Stallions' captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz's decision to field first backfired as the Bulls registered a humongous total of 150/1 in 10 overs, courtesy of David's sensational knock.

The Bulls got off to a contrasting start to their innings as they lost opener Phil Salt (18) in the third with just 22 runs on the board.

Salt's dismissal proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Bulls as it paved the way for David to walk out and bat at number four, and the Australian turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting.

The right-handed batter smashed 12 sixes and three fours on his way to top-score with an unbeaten 98 off just 30 deliveries.

David's sensational knock earned him the Player of the Match award in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 final.

He also shared an unbeaten 128-run partnership for the second wicket with Rovman Powell, who contributed 24 off 20 and remained not out.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman remained the solitary wicket-taker for the Stallions.

In response, the Stallions could accumulate 70/4 in their set of 10 overs as none of their batters could replicate David's blazing knock, with their captain, Gurbaz, who made 18, being their top-scorer.

For the Bulls, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Junaid Siddique, Iftikhar Ahmed and Qais Ahmad chipped in with one wicket apiece.