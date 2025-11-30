Manchester United rally past Crystal Palace to reclaim top six spot

Manchester United's Mason Mount (right) celebrates scoring their second goal with Joshua Zirkzee during a Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on November 30, 2025. —Reuters

Manchester United rallied from a first-half deficit to defeat Crystal Palace by 2-1 here at Selhurst Park on Sunday and get back into the Premier League's top six.

Last time United won at this stadium was in July 2020, with Anthony Martial among the scorers, and it was Bruno Fernandes who scored the last goal for them at this venue in January 2023.

Jean-Philippe Mateta put Crystal Palace forward with a first-half penalty; this was his sixth goal in 12 Premier League games this season.

Mateta showed great self-control, putting the ball into the nets on his second attempt, after a double touch was spotted by VAR on his first shot, requiring a retake.

The French striker attempted for opposite bottom corners with both penalties, sending United goalkeeper Senne Lammens the wrong way on each attempt.

But the Eagles, who suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Strasbourg in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, were outperformed by Ruben Amorim’s side in the second half, which was also beaten by 10-man Everton on November 25.

The first goal from United’s side was scored by Dutch attacker Joshua Zirkzee, who scored his first Premier League goal in 364 days with a fine angled finish in the 54th minute.

And it was Mason Mount who put Manchester United in front with a low free-kick through a poor Palace defensive wall, catching out Dean Henderson.

United’s coach Amorim reflected on the victory, saying it was small tactics that helped catch the opposition.

“It was small details that helped,” said Portuguese coach Amorim.

“The pace and intensity was better in the second half. I could see that Palace were getting tired at the end of the first half and knew they would suffer if we scored.”