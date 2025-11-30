Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav help India edge past South Africa in first ODI

India's Kuldeep Yadav (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30, 2025. — BCCI

RANCHI: Virat Kohli's blistering century, followed by Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul, propelled India to a hard-earned 17-run victory over South Africa here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram's decision to field first backfired as the home side notched up a formidable total of 349/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Leading the way for the home side was batting stalwart Kohli, who brought up his 52nd ODI century, to top-score for India with 135 off 120 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and seven sixes.

He was involved in a platform-setting 136-run partnership for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma, who made brisk 57 off 51 deliveries, smashing five fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, following Kohli's departure in the 43rd, stand-in captain KL Rahul took the reins of India's batting charge and bolstered their total at the backend with a 56-ball 60, comprising three sixes and two fours.

For South Africa, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger and Marco Jansen could pick up two wickets each.

Chasing a daunting 350-run target, the Proteas' batting unit could yield 332 runs before being bowled out in 49.2 overs despite half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke, Jansen and Bosch.

Breetzke remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 72 off 80 deliveries, laced with eight fours and a six. He was closely followed by Jansen and Bosch, who made 70 and 67, respectively.

India's ability to take wickets consistently eventually helped them to bar South Africa from chasing down the total, with spinner Kuldeep Yadav playing a pivotal role as he returned figures of 4/68 in his 10 overs.

He was backed by Harshit Rana, who took three wickets, followed by Arshdeep Singh with two, while Prasidh Krishna chipped in with one scalp.

The narrow victory gave India a 1-0 lead over South Africa in the three-match series, with the second fixture scheduled to be played in Raipur on Wednesday.