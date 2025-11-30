Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record during first South Africa ODI

India's Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during their first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30, 2025. — BCCI

RANCHI: India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Sunday broke legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most number of centuries in a single format.

The 37-year-old amassed the milestone during India's first ODI of the three-match home series against South Africa here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

He reached the historic milestone in the 38th over of the innings before being dismissed for 135 runs off 120 balls, caught at backward cover after mistiming a lofted shot and walked back after top-scoring for India with 135 off 120 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and seven sixes.

The century marked his 52nd in ODIs and helped him surpass Tendulkar's tally of 51 Test tons, to break the record of the most number of hundreds by a batter in a single format.



Most centuries across formats (men's cricket)

Virat Kohli (ODI) – 52 in 294 innings Sachin Tendulkar (Tests) – 51 in 329 innings Glenn Maxwell (T20Is) – 5 in 115 innings

Earlier this year, Kohli also broke Tendulkar's record of the fastest to score 14000 runs in ODI cricket, conceding just 287 innings, 63 fewer than India's batting great.

Fastest to 14000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli (India) – 287 innings Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 350 innings Kumar Sangakkara (India) – 378 innings

For the unversed, Kohli's brisk century, coupled with half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and captain KL Rahul, helped India pile up a mammoth total of 349/8 in 50 overs.

When this story was filed, the hosts were on the brink of a narrow victory as South Africa had been reduced to 331/9 in 48.5 overs, with 19 runs required off seven deliveries.