MS Dhoni's heir apparent is serving water: Ashish Nehra slams selectors

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has criticised national selectors for not keeping faith in wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and replacing him with KL Rahul in India’s last two limited-overs series after just a few failures.

Nehra said that despite Pant’s lackluster performances selectors should have backed the youngster as he sees him MS Dhoni's heir apparent.

The former cricketer pointed out that India have yet to reinforce their middle-order and removing Pant has done more harm than good.

"Today also when we talk about the number 5 and 6 slots in Indian ODI side, we are not sure about it. KL Rahul is playing on the 5th position and Pant, the person you were preparing to succeed MS Dhoni, is serving water," Nehra was quoted in Indian media.

Nehra said he was well aware of the wicketkeeper-batsman's flaws but urged selectors to retain him owing to his potential.

"I know he has missed his chances and there is no doubt about it but then you have kept him in the team because you saw the potential in him at 22-23 years."

Furthermore, Nehra sees enough room for improvement in the Indian team, saying it is some way off Australia, which won three World Cups in recent times.

"This Indian team is far from the Australia team. You are talking about an Australian team which won three consecutive World Cups, reached the final in 1996, won 18-19 Test matches in home and away conditions," he said.

"It’s not like this Indian team cannot reach there but I believe the core group is very important. A person gets confused after watching many dishes on the table and so it’s important to have fewer but better dishes."

