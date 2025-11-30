Shamim Hossain returns to Bangladesh squad after Das's jibe at selection panel

Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. — AFP

MIRPUR: All-rounder Shamim Hossain has been added to the Bangladesh squad for the ongoing three-match home T20I series against Ireland.

Shamim, who struggled for form recently, scored four ducks in his last eight T20Is and managed only two runs in his last four games.

In 2025, he played 24 T20Is, accumulating 261 runs at an average of 15.35 and a strike rate of 121.39.

He was dropped from the Bangladesh squad for the ongoing home assignment against Ireland in favour of Mahidul Islam Ankon – a decision which did not sit well with their captain Litton Das, who slammed the selection panel for dropping Shamim without consulting him.

"I think it would have been better if [Shamim] was in the team. But this is not my call, [it is] totally the selectors' call," Litton said before the first T20I.

"I don't know why, but the selector dropped Shamim without giving us notice. I have known that a captain would know which player would be in the team, and which player would be out of the team. I don't see any reason behind Shamim getting dropped. It would have been better if he was in the team," he added.

Das's remarks were countered by Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain the same day, stating that he does not require the captain's permission to select or drop a player, but the standoff between the two individuals has now presumably culminated, with Shamim being added to the fold.

The all-rounder, however, has missed two of the three matches against Ireland, with both sides winning one apiece. The series decider will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh squad for third T20I against Ireland

Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan (vc), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mahidul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shamim Hossain.