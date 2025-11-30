Andre Russell announces retirement from IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell plays a shot during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 30, 2025. — BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) legendary all-rounder Andre Russell has called time on his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, but will continue to play different franchise leagues across the world.

Russell, who was released by the former champions ahead of the 2026 season of the IPL, announced that he will stay with the franchise and will join their support staff instead as the "power coach".

"I've made a decision to retire from the IPL. I'll still be active playing in various leagues all around the world and all the other KKR franchises," Russell said in a video message.

The West Indian all-rounder termed stepping away as a player from the cash-rich league "the best decision" as he aims to leave a legacy behind.

"I had some amazing time and great memories. hitting sixes, winning games, MVP and all of those things. But sometimes you just have to know when to hang up the boots. When I made this decision, I just felt like 'yes, this is the best decision'," said Russell.

"I don't want to fade out. I want to leave a legacy and it's best to retire when fans ask 'why, you still have some more in you, you still could go for a bit longer' than say, 'yeah, you should have done it years back'.

"So Kolkata, I'll be back. I'm here now just to say that I'll be a part of the KKR support staff," he said. "When I heard that name, you know, coming from Mr Venky, I said, you know, 'power coach, hmmm'. That describes Dre Russ. That describes Andre Russell, because the power that I possess when I bat, the energy that I show in the field, with the ball in hand, I can help in any department."

Russell, who spent most of his IPL career at the KKR, won two titles with the team in 2014 and 2024, respectively. He won 16 Player of the Match awards with the team, only behind Sunil Narine's tally and was also named IPL's Most Valuable Player in 2019.