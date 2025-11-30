Ex-Barcelona player opens up on Messi’s influence on club during stint

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a penalty against Colombia during the shootout at Estadio Mane Garrincha in Brasilia on July 6, 2021. — Reuters

Former Barcelona player Kevin-Prince Boateng has opened up about Lionel Messi’s influence on the club during his stint at the La Liga side, saying his signing was also approved by the Argentine legend.

Boateng joined Barcelona from Sassuolo in 2019 on loan with an €8 million option to buy; however, the Spanish giants decided against it.

Speaking on the UNSCRIPTED by Josh Mansour podcast, Boateng revealed that his signing was finalised after the club had consulted Lionel Messi.

“Before I went to Barcelona, they had two sporting directors,” Boateng said.

“One of them was Eric Abidal, who I played against still. He said, 'Yes, we want you.' The other sporting director said, 'We want you.' The president (Bartomeu) wanted me, the coach (Valverde), too, so I said, 'Perfect, let's sign tomorrow!'

“They replied, 'No, we have to talk to Leo [Messi] first.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' And he’s like, 'Yeah, we speak to Leo because he had that power.' I went to sleep hoping that Leo likes me or sees me as important for the team. I was like, 'Tomorrow I can sign my shirt with Barcelona, but if Leo had said no, the transfer wouldn’t have happened.”

During Kevin-Prince Boateng’s short stay at Barca, he and Messi featured only once in the same match. It was a La Liga game against Real Valladolid, in which Leo scored the only goal of the showdown.

Messi left Barcelona to join French side Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after spending more than two decades at the club.