Quetta Qavalry knocked out of Abu Dhabi T10 League

Quetta Qavalry's Mohammad Amir (right) celebrates with teammate Imran Tahir during their Abu Dhabi T10 League match against UAE Bulls at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 22, 2025. — Instagram/quettaqavalry

ABU DHABI: Table-toppers Quetta Qavalry have been knocked out of the Abu Dhabi T10 league after suffering a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of UAE Bulls in the Qualifier 2 here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the Qavalry could accumulate 104/8 in the allotted 10 overs as Muhammad Rohid and Qais Ahmad dismantled their batting unit.

Wicketkeeper batter Andries Gous and experienced all-rounder Jason Holder remained the joint top-scorers with 25 each, while Khawaja Nafay was the other notable run-getter, making an 11-ball 21.

Besides them, only Fabian Allen (13) and Irfan Khan (10) could amass double figures against a disciplined Bulls' bowling attack.

For the Bulls, Rohid and Qais took three wickets each, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Junaid Siddique chipped in with one apiece.

In response, Tim David's swashbuckling half-century helped Bulls chase down the 105-run target for the loss of just three wickets and 16 balls to spare.

The Australian all-rounder smashed seven sixes and two sixes on his way to an unbeaten 57 off just 18 deliveries after walking out to bat at number four with the scoreboard reading 8/2 in two overs.

He also shared a crucial 56-run partnership for the third wicket with opening batter James Vince, who made a vital contribution with an 18-ball 37, studded with four fours and two sixes.

Captain Mohammad Amir was the standout bowler for Qavalary, taking two wickets for 22 runs in his two overs, while Holder made one scalp.

The defeat marked the end of Quetta Qavalry's campaign at the Abu Dhabi T10 League despite finishing at the summit of the standings as they also lost Qualifier 1 at the hands of Aspin Stallions on Saturday.