PCB Chairman Naqvi lauds security forces after successful hosting of T20I tri-series

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks at the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam at Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the security forces for providing a safe environment to the participating teams of the recently concluded T20I tri-series.

Pakistan's packed home season, comprising two ODI series, besides one bilateral and a tri-nation T20I series, was hit by a wave of uncertainty due to Sri Lanka's reluctance to continue their white-ball tour, citing security concerns in the aftermath of a bomb blast in Islamabad.

Naqvi, who is also the interior minister, held several meetings with Sri Lankan officials and their players and assured them of foolproof security, playing a pivotal role in ensuring the home season continues.

The season ultimately concluded on Saturday, with the culmination of the T20I tri-series, which saw Pakistan lift the title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Reflecting on the busy home season of the men's cricket team, Naqvi acknowledged that the security in twin cities – Rawalpindi and Islamabad – remained a major challenge for them this month following the tragic incident in the capital, but credited Rawalpindi Police, Islamabad Police, Rangers and Army for ensuring the guests feel completely secure.

"Security in Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained a major challenge in November, especially after a tragic incident. Yet an outstanding job was done by Rawalpindi Police, Islamabad Police, Rangers and our Army," Naqvi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Thousands of jawans and officers stood on duty every single day to ensure Pakistan's name stays high and our guest nations feel completely secure. Thank you, Team Pakistan," he added.

Security in Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained a major challenge in November, especially after a tragic incident. Yet an outstanding job was done by Rawalpindi Police, Islamabad Police, Rangers and our Army. Thousands of jawans and officers stood on duty every single day to ensure… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) November 30, 2025

The PCB chairman further expressed gratitude to Cricket South Africa (CSA), Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for standing beside them during the challenging period.

"Grateful to the South African, Zimbabwe and Sri Lankan boards and teams for standing with us."