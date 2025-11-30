Pakistan conclude AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with record victory

Pakistan's Kaleem Ullah (right) dribbles past Guam defenders during their AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers match at the Dostuk Arena in Besh Kungei on November 30, 2025. — AFC

BESH KUNGEI: Abdul Samad's haul, coupled with Kaleem Ullah's hat-trick led Pakistan to a resounding 11-0 victory over rock-bottom Guam in the Group B match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers here at the Dostuk Arena on Sunday.

The Green Shirts got off to a relatively quiet start to their final group-stage fixture as they took 27 minutes before eventually netting the opener through Kaleem, who volleyed home from close range.

Syed Mehboob doubled Pakistan's lead five minutes later when he struck a low drive from the edge of the box.

Muhammad Abdullah's bolstered Pakistan's command on the match in the 43rd minute by weaving through the centre before drilling a low shot past Guam keeper Micah Tavarez into the bottom right corner, while Kaleem helped them finish with a 4-0 advantage by netting his second in the stoppage time.

Kaleem completed his hat-trick just 11 minutes into the second half before being eventually substituted in the 74th minute when Pakistan's lead had grown into 7-0, courtesy of Sharaf Khan and Abdul Samad's strikes in the 67th and 71st minutes, respectively.

Following Kaleem's substitution, Samad added further to Guam's woes as he netted three more to complete a haul in the stoppage time.

During his late fireworks, forward Hasnain Ali chipped in with one in the 86th minute, helping Pakistan men's U17 football team to register their biggest victory in any competition.

The victory helped Pakistan finish second in Group B standings of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, with nine points in five matches and a goal difference of 10, while Guam remained at the bottom with zero points and a goal difference of negative 42.