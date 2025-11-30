Zimbabwe captain Raza lauds Pakistan's 'hospitality' during T20I tri-series

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza plays a shot during their T20I tri-series match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 23, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the entire country for the hospitality they were offered during the recently concluded T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and the home side.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Raza bid farewell to Pakistan after leading the Chevrons in the tri-series, which saw the African side narrowly missing the final berth.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of his time for receiving warm hospitality and love during their time in the country and shared his anticipation of touring back.

"Thank you Pakistan and [PCB] for hosting us," Raza wrote on X.

"We all thank you for your hospitality and the love you all shared with us. We shall be back again in sha Allah. Khuda Hafiz."

Notably, Raza's remarks are of great significance for Pakistan as the recently concluded tri-series was hit by a wave of uncertainty due to Sri Lanka's reluctance to continue their white-ball tour, citing security concerns in the aftermath of a bomb blast in Islamabad.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister, met the Sri Lankan players in a bid to address their concerns.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) issued an official statement assuring players that comprehensive security arrangements were being made in close coordination with the PCB and local authorities.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management that several members of the national team touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns," the statement read.

"Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the PCB and relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party," it added.

The SLC further clarified that any player choosing to return home despite the assurances would be replaced immediately to ensure the tour continues as planned, and their decision would be reviewed formally.