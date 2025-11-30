PCB inter-school cricket tournament kicks off in Karachi

This picture shows eight participating teams lined up at the PCB inter-school cricket tournament's opening ceremony at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground in Karachi on November 30, 2025. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) inter-school cricket tournament got underway with a glittering opening ceremony here at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The event began with a colourful march-past by players from all eight participating teams, setting the tone for the competition being held under the auspices of the PCB and supported by Naya Nazimabad.

Director of Domestic Cricket, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, formally inaugurated the tournament by playing a ceremonial shot.

The trophy for the eight-team tournament was also unveiled at the star-studded opening ceremony, graced by renowned former national cricketers Abdul Razzaq, Jalaluddin, Humayun Farhat and Zulfiqar Babar.

Razzaq praised the initiative, describing school cricket as the "nursery" from which future stars emerge. He urged youngsters to make full use of the platform. A trophy unveiling also took place during the ceremony.

Speaking to reporters, Niazi said that strengthening cricket at the grassroots was essential for improving standards across the board. He added that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had specifically tasked him with revitalising school and college cricket, and the board was working in line with this vision.

President of the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Syed Mohammad Talha, noted that their chairman, Arif Habib, remained committed to promoting sports and ensuring that young Pakistanis were provided with meaningful opportunities to excel.

He announced that the total prize money for the tournament had been set at Rs2 million.