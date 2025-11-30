West Ham legend Billy Bonds dies aged 79

An undated photo of West Ham United legend, Billy Bonds. — Reuters

West Ham United legend, Billy Bonds, who served the club as a player and coach, has passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday.

Bonds has made a record 799 appearances for West Ham and also captained them to FA Cup titles in 1975 and 1980.

He represented the club as a player from 1967 to 1988 and then went on to manage them from 1990 to 1994.

West Ham United shared a statement from Bonds' family, which read: “We are heartbroken to announce that we lost our beloved dad today. He was devoted to his family and was the most kind, loyal, selfless and loving person.

“Dad loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart and treasured every moment of his time at the club.

“He will always be in our hearts and eternally missed. We take comfort knowing that his legacy will live on forever.”

The club honoured his legendary status by naming the East Stand at the London Stadium as the Billy Bonds Stand.

He was awarded an MBE in 1988 for his services to football, the same year he bid farewell to the sport as a player.

West Ham expressed grief, respect and honour to their legendary player and coach and said that a period of appreciation to honour Billy will be held before the kick-off of their game against Liverpool on Sunday.

"A period of appreciation to honour Billy will be held before kick-off at today's Premier League home fixture v Liverpool, and a full tribute will take place at our next home fixture against Aston Villa, on Sunday, 14 December,” the club added.

"Further tributes will also appear across club channels in the coming days.

"Rest in peace Billy, our courageous, inspirational, lion-hearted leader."