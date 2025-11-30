'Delighted' Mike Hesson departs for New Zealand as Pakistan's home season ends

Pakistan men's cricket team's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson pictured on November 30, 2025. — Instagram/@hesson_mike

KARACHI: White-ball head coach of the Pakistan men's cricket team, Mike Hesson, left for New Zealand on Sunday after enjoying a successful home season with the Green Shirts.

After the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 heartbreak, where they suffered defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in the final, Pakistan were engaged in a packed white-ball home season, comprising two ODI series, besides one bilateral and a tri-nation T20I series.

The Green Shirts first hosted South Africa for a three-match each T20I and ODI series in October, winning both the assignments 2-1.

They then locked horns with Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, sweeping it 3-0 before competing against the Island nation and Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series, which concluded Saturday with the home side clinching the title.

During the busy calendar, the national men's cricket team lost only three matches – one ODI and two T20Is – and won each of the four series.

Following the conclusion of the home season, the Green Shirts will enjoy a month-long break, with their next assignment likely being a three-match away T20I series against Sri Lanka, currently being discussed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Consequently, Hesson, who is from New Zealand, departed home to spend some time with his family and enjoy the summer weather. He also expressed delight over the team's successful home season and lauded his players.

"This is the face of a tired but happy man. Tonight I start my long journey home back to New Zealand for a few weeks' break. Missing my family and some warm summer weather," Hesson wrote on Instagram.

"So delighted to have finished the season with a win, well played boys."

Pakistan will then likely host Australia for a T20I series, which is expected to conclude just days before the commencement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.