Tsarukyan challenges Max Holloway to BMF bout after UFC snub

Arman Tsarukyan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena on Apr 13, 2024. — Reuters

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has challenged Max Holloway to a BMF bout after the UFC chose to overlook him for an interim lightweight title fight scheduled for next month.

UFC has decided to book an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, ranked No. 4 and 5, respectively, as the main event of UFC 324 on 24 January in Las Vegas.

This decision comes despite Tsarukyan being the top-ranked contender at 155 pounds.

Tsarukyan, frustrated at being overlooked for the interim title fight, called for a BMF bout with Holloway, acknowledging the business side of the decision.

"It's a business. At the end of the day, I have the same goal. Everybody knows that I will beat everybody, and it's just a matter of time. I hope they give me the BMF title at least,” Tsarukyan said.

“What are they going to give me? Who do we have in our division to fight if it's not Holloway?"

Holloway, who recently defeated Dustin Poirier by five-round decision in July, has expressed interest in fighting former champion Charles Oliveira.

According to UFC CEO Dana White, the winner of next month's interim title fight is expected to face Ilia Topuria later in 2026.

This could mean Tsarukyan may have to wait up to a year before his next opportunity at the belt. However, the 29-year-old remains confident he will eventually win the title, and hopes to face Topuria, unless he decides to retire first.