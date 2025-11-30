John Cena's final WWE PLE match ends in loss at Survivor Series 2025

An undated picture of 17-time world champion John Cena, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. — WWE

SAN DIEGO: John Cena's final WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) match at Survivor Series 2025 ended in defeat to Dominik Mysterio here at Petco Park on Saturday, marking a dramatic conclusion to his illustrious professional wrestling career.

The 17-time world champion entered the match as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, but left without the title as Mysterio regained the gold with some unexpected help.

Cena had been on the verge of securing his second victory over Mysterio when Liv Morgan made a shocking return, costing Cena the championship in a stunning turn of events.







Morgan, who had been absent from WWE television since June due to a shoulder injury, appeared at a pivotal moment, interfering in the match and allowing Mysterio to capitalise on the distraction.

The contest itself had been hard-fought, with Mysterio initially faking an injury to gain an advantage. He enlisted Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to attack Cena while the referee was distracted.

However, the plan backfired when both Rodriguez and Perez were ejected from the ringside by the official.

Just when it seemed Cena had the match in hand, Morgan's unexpected return shifted the momentum. Her interference allowed Mysterio to take advantage and pin Cena, marking the end of the Hall of Famer's legendary reign as Intercontinental Champion.

With this loss, Cena's time in the WWE spotlight officially came to a close, bringing an end to an era for one of the industry’s most iconic figures.

Cena is set to officially retire from wrestling on December 13 this year, bringing his illustrious career to a bittersweet conclusion.