Jimmy Butler leads Warriors to victory over Pelicans in Curry's absence

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III reacts after a flagrant foul by New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy during the second quarter at Chase Center on Nov 29, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Jimmy Butler’s stellar performance with 24 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 104-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA clash here at Chase Center on Saturday.

The Warriors managed to secure the victory without their star performer, Stephen Curry, who was sidelined after bruising his left quadriceps in a loss to Houston on Wednesday.

Jonathan Kuminga made a significant impact off the bench, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 10 points.

His return from a seven-game absence due to knee tendinitis was met with a warm ovation.

Brandin Podziemski chipped in with 15 points, six assists, and five rebounds, while Gary Payton II scored 19 points, 12 of which came in the first half, and added 11 rebounds.

The Warriors struggled from long range, hitting just 1 of their first 19 three-point attempts, and finished the first half with a season-low 42 points. They eventually ended the game 12 of 47 from beyond the arc.

Despite a slow start, the Warriors came alive in the second half, outscoring the Pelicans in both the third and fourth quarters.

The Warriors’ strong defensive adjustments and timely scoring from key players helped secure the win.

Zion Williamson was the standout for the Pelicans, scoring 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds.

Saddiq Bey added 21 points, while Jeremiah Fears contributed 16 points and six rebounds before being ejected for a second technical foul with 44.6 seconds remaining.

The Pelicans, missing second-leading scorer Trey Murphy due to elbow soreness, will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back road stretch.