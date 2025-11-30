Foden’s last-minute winner seals Manchester City victory over Leeds United

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their first goal against Leeds United in Premier League on November 29, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: England’s Phil Foden scored a last-minute winner, securing a thrilling 3-2 victory for Manchester City over Leeds United in a Premier League clash here at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, ending a fightback from the visitors.

Man City dominated from the start, with Foden opening the scoring just 59 seconds into the match. They continued to control the match, doubling their lead through Josko Gvardiol, who scored from close range after a corner delivery from Tijjani Reijnders in the 25th minute of the match.

While Leeds struggled to establish a rhythm, City created multiple opportunities in the first half, with Foden almost adding a second before halftime and closing it with a 2-0 lead.

But after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was substituted at halftime, the visitors came alive. The striker pulled one back for Leeds by taking advantage of a mistake made by Matheus Nunes.

Moments later, Calvert-Lewin won a penalty, which Lukas Nmecha converted at the second attempt after Gianluigi Donnarumma had saved his first effort, bringing the score level at 2-2.

With only a few minutes left and Leeds trying to pull off an unexpected victory, Foden made sure City would win all three points.

In the 10 minutes of added time, Foden’s low strike found the bottom corner, securing the victory for the hosts.

While Leeds is still in the relegation zone and manager Daniel Farke is under increasing pressure, Manchester City's victory puts them closer to the top of the Premier League.