Luis Enrique slams PSG after Loss to Monaco in Ligue 1

An undated picture of PSG head coach Luis Enrique. — Reuters

MONACO: PSG head coach Luis Enrique slammed his team after a 1-0 loss to AS Monaco on Saturday here at Stade Louis II, marking their second defeat of the season.

Takumi Minamino scored for Monaco midway through the second half, exploiting a careless PSG defence.

Enrique expressed frustration, pointing to individual errors as the main reason for his team's lack of consistency and the worst performance of the season.

"It's hard to maintain consistency when you make individual errors. It was our worst match of the season," Enrique said.

"They deserved it more than we did. It was a bad night for us, a very bad night."

Monaco’s disciplined midfield kept Portugal's Vitinha quiet after his Champions League hat-trick earlier in the week.

Enrique added that PSG’s mistakes and lack of precision made victory impossible, admitting that they have to accept it.

"It was difficult tonight. When you play a match full of imprecision and mistakes, it's impossible to win. We have to accept the level we showed today," Enrique added.

PSG were exposed to counterattacks, and Minamino made no mistake in the 69th minute, controlling Aleksandr Golovin’s pass and finishing past goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara escaped with a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Chevalier, while Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer was sent off in the 80th minute after a VAR review.

Despite the loss, PSG remained top of Ligue 1, with Marseille failing to overtake them later on Saturday.