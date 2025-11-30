Amorim urges Dorgu to control nerves amid Manchester United's intense pressure

An undated picture of Manchester United's boss Ruben Amorim. — Reuters

Ruben Amorim suggested on Saturday that Patrick Dorgu needs to control his nerves while playing for Manchester United, stating that the young player's anxiety is a clear sign of the intense pressure to perform at the club.

The Portuguese coach noted that he can sense the 21-year-old wing-back’s tension “every time he touches the ball” and has urged him to stay “calmer.”

Amorim also pointed to Dorgu’s composed goal for Denmark against Scotland, contrasting it with a missed chance in Monday’s defeat to Everton, as examples of how difficult it can be to cope with the spotlight at Old Trafford.

“He needs to be calmer playing the game,” Amorim said.

“You can feel the anxiety every time Patrick touches the ball. I can feel it. You remember the shot against Everton – that was easier than the decision he had to make [for Denmark] against Scotland.

“He made a great decision there, and I saw it when he played in Italy. But here, it’s different. Sometimes the pressure is hard for them at the start, but he has time to improve.”

Dorgu is one of several young players Amorim is relying on this season, alongside 20-year-old Leny Yoro, 22-year-old Benjamin Sesko, and 23-year-old Senne Lammens.

Amorim acknowledges it will take time for players like Dorgu and Yoro to reach their peak, and he plans to sign more players to strengthen key areas of the squad.

However, the 40-year-old also warned that while he is overseeing a long-term project, there remains pressure to win now.