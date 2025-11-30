Olmo’s brace fires Barcelona to comeback LaLiga win over Alaves

FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring their second goal against Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on November 29, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Dani Olmo’s brace inspired Barcelona to come from behind to secure their fourth consecutive LaLiga victory with a hard-fought 3–1 win over Deportivo Alaves here at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The victory lifts Barca two points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table, although Xabi Alonso’s side still have a game in hand away to Girona on Sunday.

The visitors had a perfect start, taking the lead inside the first minute when the ball ricocheted dangerously in the six-yard box following poor defending from a corner. Pablo Ibanez reacted quickly to take the advantage and secured the opener.

However, Barcelona responded swiftly and were level after just eight minutes. Raphinha delivered a superb cross from the right, and Lamine Yamal met it with a powerful finish into the roof of the net.

Barca continued to press and completed the turnaround midway through the first half when Raphinha found Olmo, who tapped in his second league goal of the season.

The win was finally sealed in stoppage time, with Olmo combining with Yamal before placing a precise finish into the bottom corner, securing three vital points for the Catalans.

Reflecting on the hard-fought victory, Olmo acknowledged that the team was in trouble at the start but recovered well in time, describing the experience as a ‘dream come true’.

"They caught us a bit by surprise in the first minute, but the team came back well from that situation, keeping our idea [of how to play]. We got the first, then the second, we dominated and got the win," Olmo said.

"It's a dream come true to be able to play here, to score and help the team to win."