Azhar Ali's cricket memorabilia raises more than Rs2million

Photo: AFP

Test skipper Azhar Ali’s cricket memorabilia has raised more than Rs2million for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier Azhar, in a post on Twitter, had announced that he was placing a bat and jersey up for auction.

According to the cricketer, the bat was the one he used for his unbeaten triple century during the day-night Test match against West Indies while the jersey was part of the 2017 Champions Trophy which included signatures of all the squad members.

The bat took the highest bid of Rs1million which was won by Blades of Glory, a cricket museum based in India. The jersey was bagged by a California-based Pakistani for 1.1million.

Furthermore, the cricketer thanked a New Jersey-based Pakistani for contributing 10% of the highest bid.

