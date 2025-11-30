Inter Miami thrash New York City to claim Eastern Conference crown

An undated picture of Inter Miami team. — Instagram/ leomessi

FORT LAUDERDALE: Inter Miami CF secured a commanding 5–1 victory over New York City FC to be crowned Eastern Conference champions, earning the third title in the club’s history here at Chase Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas reaffirmed the team's "one more game" message, highlighting their quest for glory when they host the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final next Saturday, as Heron's captain Lionel Messi raised the Eastern Conference trophy.

“This trophy is for you, Miami, our fans, La Familia,” Mas said.

“The club made an extraordinary effort, and it was a fantastic result. But more importantly, this is one down, one to go. One more.”

After surpassing Vancouver in the overall regular-season standings, Inter Miami will host the MLS Cup final.

Vancouver finished with 63 points after defeating San Diego FC 3-1 on Saturday to win their first Western Conference title at Snapdragon Stadium, while the Herons finished third in the Eastern Conference with 65 points.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano highlighted that the team’s success in both the regular season and the playoffs reinforces their belief that they are on the right trajectory.

“In the final stretch of the season, which, as this tournament is structured, consists of two championships, the regular season and the play-offs, it is wonderful that this moment has arrived, reinforcing our conviction to continue along the same path,” Mascherano said.

Tadeo Allende inspired Miami’s attack, scoring twice within 23 minutes before completing his hat-trick. Justin Haak pulled one back for New York just before half-time, but goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo and Miami’s defence held firm.

Mateo Silvetti extended the lead in the second half following a Messi assist, and substitute Telasco Segovia added another.

Allende, on loan from Celta de Vigo, was named player of the match after scoring eight play-off goals. Miami reached the final by defeating Nashville SC and FC Cincinnati, having previously failed to advance past the first round in 2024, 2022, and 2020.