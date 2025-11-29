'Ready for World Cup,' says Agha Salman after T20I tri-series final win

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha during the T20I Tri-Series final cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 29, 2025. - Screengab/Livestream

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha praised his team’s performance after their tri-series final win over Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were restricted to 114 runs in 19.1 overs, thanks to exceptional bowling performances by Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz, who claimed three wickets each.

For the Lankan side, Kamil Mishara top-scored with 59 off 47 balls, including two fours and four sixes.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target in 18.4 overs, losing four wickets. Former captain Babar Azam led the way with 37 off 34 deliveries, hitting two fours and one six.

The openers, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan, provided a solid start, scoring 36 off 33 balls and 23 off 22 balls, respectively.

Talking about the recent series against South Africa and Sri Lanka, Agha highlighted the team’s strong performance and the importance of maintaining momentum.

He also discussed the team’s preparations and strategy ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

"It was a great performance from us. We played South Africa and Sri Lanka in both ODIs and T20Is, and we want to continue doing well. Before going into a mega event, you always want your 15 players fully ready," Agha said.

Commenting on the significance of squad depth and giving opportunities to all players, the all-rounder praised the team’s consistent efforts.

"In a World Cup, you never know what might happen. If, God forbid, anything happens to any main player, you want to be sure your bench is ready too. So we wanted to give everyone opportunities, and everyone has been performing their roles really well. I’m very happy with that," he stated.

Reflecting on the clarity of roles within the squad, the all-rounder explained how each player has been executing their responsibilities effectively over the past months.

"It’s been four or five months now, and we’ve defined the roles every player needs to perform. They’re executing them really well. I hope they continue this in the future as well. It’s been five or six months now, everyone knows their role and is performing it. I really hope this continues," he said.

Looking ahead to the T20 World Cup, the middle-order batter expressed confidence in the squad while noting that the team still has opportunities to fine-tune their combinations.

"I think we’re pretty much ready for the World Cup. But we still have six games before that. If we need to try anything, we definitely will. But we’re very close to finalising those 15 players," he concluded.