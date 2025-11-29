Pakistan set record with most T20I wins in calendar year

Mohammad Nawaz celebrates after taking wicket with teammates during the Twenty20 international Tri-Series final cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 29, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan ended 2025 on a high as they defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final of the T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were restricted to 114 runs in 19.1 overs, thanks to exceptional bowling performances by Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz, who claimed three wickets each.

For the Lankan side, Kamil Mishara top-scored with 59 off 47 balls, including two fours and four sixes.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target in 18.4 overs, losing four wickets. Former captain Babar Azam led the way with 37 off 34 deliveries, hitting two fours and one six.

The openers, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan, provided a solid start, scoring 36 off 33 balls and 23 off 22 balls, respectively.

This victory marks Pakistan’s highest number of wins in a calendar year in T20 cricket. In 2025, the national team played 34 matches, winning 21 and losing 13.

By comparison, Pakistan won 20 out of 26 matches in 2021, 17 out of 19 in 2018 and 14 out of 26 in 2022.