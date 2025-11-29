Faf du Plessis opts out of IPL, confirms participation in PSL

Faf Du Plessis of Delhi Capitals leaves the field after being dismissed during the 2025 IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 27, 2025, in Delhi, India. - AFP

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has officially opted out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to be held next year after the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Instead, the veteran batter has confirmed his availability for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11.

Du Plessis announced his decision through a heartfelt statement on Instagram, where he reflected on his long association with the IPL and the impact it has had on his career.

After sharing the context behind stepping away from the IPL after more than a decade of participation, he expressed both gratitude and nostalgia.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back,” Du Plessis stated.

"This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person," the statement added.

The former Proteas skipper also acknowledged the unwavering support he received over the years.

"To every coach, teammate, support staff member and every fan who has backed me over the years - thank you. Your support has meant the world," he wrote.

Reflecting on his 14-year stint in the IPL, Du Plessis emphasised his deep connection with India.

“Fourteen years is a long time, and I'm proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart and this certainly isn't goodbye — you'll see me again.”

Shifting his focus toward the future, the 41-year-old confirmed he will be taking on a new challenge by joining the PSL, which is set to expand from six to eight teams next season.

Introducing his next quote, he explained his excitement over beginning a fresh chapter in Pakistan’s premier T20 league.

“This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season,” he announced.

He expressed anticipation for what lies ahead, appreciating the opportunity to experience new surroundings and competitive cricket.

“It's an exciting step for me — a chance to experience something new, to grow as a player and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy.”

Expanding on his enthusiasm, he highlighted the thrill of moving to a different setting and the warm welcome he expects to receive.

"A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I'm looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Du Plessis has been among the prominent contributors in IPL history.

Across 13 seasons, he represented four franchises — Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

He featured in 154 matches, scoring 4,773 runs at a strike-rate of 135.78, including 39 half-centuries.

In the PSL, Du Plessis has previously played for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, scoring 107 runs in six matches at a strike-rate of 122.98.