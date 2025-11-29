Cole Palmer set to return for Chelsea ahead of Premier League clash with Arsenal

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer is set to return for their Premier League clash against Arsenal, manager Enzo Maresca confirmed on Friday.



The Blues are hoping for a significant boost as they look to close the six-point gap on their London rivals at the top of the table.

The 23-year-old England international has had limited availability this season due to a groin injury, and further setbacks followed when he fractured a toe after stubbing it on a door.

Maresca confirmed Palmer’s return to the matchday squad, emphasising both the midfielder’s importance to the team and the need to ease him back to full fitness.

“He is available to start,” Maresca said. “Everyone is happy – the team-mates are happy, we are all happy – and the most important thing is that Cole is happy, because a footballer wants to play games and take part in training every day.

“He is our best player; we are delighted he is back. We need to give him time to reach 100% fitness. He has been fantastic in the past, and there is no doubt he will do very well for this club in the future.”

Palmer last featured in the 2–1 defeat at Manchester United on 20 September. Since then, Chelsea have played 13 matches in all competitions, winning 10, losing two, and drawing one.

Signed from Manchester City in September 2023 for an initial £40 million, Palmer has finished as Chelsea’s top scorer in each of the past two Premier League seasons, scoring 22 goals in his debut campaign and adding a further 15 last season.

Chelsea will next face Arsenal in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.