Reaves’ 38 points power Lakers to NBA cup win over Mavericks

LOS ANGELES: Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic delivered explosive scoring performances as the Los Angeles Lakers secured a 129–119 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in their NBA Cup group-stage clash here at Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

Reaves was exceptional, pouring in 38 points on an impressive 15-of-23 shooting display, while also contributing eight rebounds and three assists. His relentless scoring in the second half helped the Lakers pull away after a closely contested opening period.

Reaves’ energy and shot-making provided the spark Los Angeles needed to improve to 14–4 for the season.

On the opposite end, Doncic once again showcased his superstar prowess, registering 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to record yet another triple-double.

LeBron James added 13 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, while Rui Hachimura chipped in with 14 points and solid defensive work. Newcomer DeAndre Ayton anchored the interior effectively, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds to give the Lakers a vital presence in the paint.

Despite Doncic’s brilliance, Dallas received limited support beyond their star man. Fatigue and defensive lapses in the fourth quarter ultimately proved costly, as the Lakers closed out the game with a 31-point final period.

The duel between Reaves and Doncic illuminated the night, but it was Reaves’ late-game shot-making and the Lakers’ superior depth that secured a crucial tournament win.

It is pertinent to mention that Doncic and several Lakers players voiced concerns about the slippery playing surface.

A special bright yellow NBA Cup court had been installed for the competition, but league officials later deemed it unplayable ahead of the Mavericks’ fixture.