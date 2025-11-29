Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in T20I tri-series final

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (second from right) at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 29, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in the final of the home T20I tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan made one change to their lineup, with Shaheen Afridi coming in for Mohammad Wasim Jr. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have stuck to their winning combination from the previous match.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Eshan Malinga.

Head-to-Head:

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 26 times in T20Is, with Pakistan leading the record with 15 wins, while Sri Lanka has won 11 matches.

The two teams last met in the league stage of this tri-series, where Sri Lanka narrowly defeated Pakistan by six runs.

Matches played: 26

Pakistan won: 15

Sri Lanka won: 11

Form Guide:

Pakistan enter the final with strong momentum, having won five consecutive matches—three in the tri-series and two following their home series victory over South Africa.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will aim to maintain their momentum after beating the hosts to secure a place in the final, carrying forward the confidence that brought them one step closer to the trophy.

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: W, W, L, L, L