Pakistan, Sri Lanka to observe minute of silence ahead of tri-series final

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka shake hands at the toss ahead of their T20I tri-series match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 22, 2025. – PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will observe a minute of silence before the T20I tri-series final, scheduled for Saturday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the teams will pay tribute to those who have lost their lives due to the ongoing extreme weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Both sides will stand together in remembrance before the final match of the tri-series, which also features Zimbabwe.

It is pertinent to mention that the two teams took contrasting routes to the final as the home side won their first three league-stage matches to advance, while Sri Lanka earned a dramatic entry, bouncing back from back-to-back defeats by winning their next two remaining matches.

In the high-stakes clash against Pakistan on Thursday, Dushmantha Chameera's four-wicket haul and sensational bowling performance in the final over under pressure helped Sri Lanka clinch a narrow six-wicket victory to seal their qualification for the summit clash by pipping Zimbabwe.

Captain Agha's unbeaten half-century, coupled with blistering cameos by Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Khan, helped Pakistan crawl their way back into the game after being reduced to 43/3 inside the batting powerplay.

The equation eventually came down to 10 runs required off the final over, but Chameera displayed nerves of steel and conceded only three runs to claim a miraculous victory for the visitors.

Historically, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 26 times in T20Is. Pakistan leads the head-to-head record with 15 wins, while Sri Lanka has 11 victories.

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Hassan Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake and Eshan Malinga.