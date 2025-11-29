Frazer Clarke eyes world title, inspired by rival Fabio Wardley

An undated picture of British heavyweight Frazer Clarke (left). — Instagram/ frazerclarke

British heavyweight Frazer Clarke revealed on Friday that he draws inspiration from former rival Fabio Wardley, as he aims to prove he has what it takes to become a world champion.

The 2020 Olympic bronze medallist will compete against Jeamie TKV for the British title on Saturday.

Wardley, the current WBO world champion, and Clarke previously fought to a draw in March 2024, before Clarke was eliminated in the opening round of their rematch seven months later.

Clarke believes that hard work and perseverance can lead to success, just as they did for Wardley. His message is a motivating one for all athletes: keep grinding, stay resilient, and trust that a bit of luck can make all the difference.

“If Fabio can do it – he has two arms and two legs like me, works hard like me, he’s a fighter like me – why can’t I?” Clarke said.

“Why can’t everyone else? This is to everyone in the sport. Keep grinding, keep going. If you work hard enough, and with a little bit of luck, it will come.”

Wardley, from Ipswich, has enjoyed a remarkable rise from the unlicensed white-collar scene to world champion.

After defeating Joseph Parker in October to win the “interim” WBO title, he was promoted to full world champion when Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles, chose to relinquish his WBO belt rather than defend it against Wardley.

Although Clarke regrets his performances against Wardley, which included jaw surgery following his loss in Saudi Arabia, he insists there is “no anger towards Fabio, only congratulations”.

Wardley is currently seeking an opponent for his first title defence, but Clarke remains realistic about the possibility of a trilogy fight between them.