Mark Wood set to miss second Ashes Test against Australia

Mark Wood of England reacts during day two of the First 2025/26 Ashes Series Test Match between Australia and England at Perth Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

England’s paceman Mark Wood will sit out the second Ashes Test at Brisbane as the team looks to preserve their key fast bowler for the remainder of the series.

Wood made his return in the opening Test at Perth, marking his first competitive appearance in nearly nine months after undergoing knee surgery in March to address medial ligament damage.

It was also his first Test since August 2024 against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford. England’s cautious approach is understandable. When fully fit, Wood is one of the fastest bowlers in the world.

However, his injury history—including recurring issues with his left knee, which requires heavy strapping—and the fact he turns 36 in January means his workload must be carefully managed.

Speaking to Fox Cricket during the Perth Test, Wood acknowledged, “I would definitely not play five.”

The fast bowler had been a doubt ahead of the first Test after reporting tightness in his left hamstring during the warm-up match against England Lions at Lilac Hill.

He recovered in time to bowl in Perth, impressing with his pace, including a 93mph (150kph) bouncer that caught Cameron Green off guard.

England’s defeat in Perth was swift, lasting only two days, with Wood bowling just 11 overs across both innings and taking no wickets. Travis Head’s century in the second innings sealed a 205-run target in 28.2 overs for Australia.

Wood did not appear at England’s first training session at Allan Border Field ahead of Thursday’s pink-ball Test, signaling the team’s plan to manage his workload.

Provided there are no complications, he could return for the third Test in Adelaide, starting in 18 days.

Wood was England’s standout bowler on the 2021-22 tour of Australia, taking 17 wickets at an average of 26.64, including nine wickets in the final Test at Hobart, England’s last pink-ball match in Australia.

This week, however, he will be rested, with Josh Tongue expected to take his spot.

Tongue will have the opportunity to stake his claim during a two-day pink-ball match for the Lions against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.

Alongside Tongue, Matthew Potts and Jacob Bethell—both Ashes squad members—have been released for the match.

While Potts could replace Wood, Tongue’s extra pace, bounce, and ability to bowl the occasional unplayable delivery give him the edge.

Reflecting on England’s eight-wicket loss in Perth, Wood admitted he was emotional and even considered driving across the country in a camper van to process the defeat.

Test captain Ben Stokes acknowledged his teammate’s disappointment.

"He's so passionate about what he does, some people take disappointment differently than others. I've known Woody a long time; we're good mates, not just because we play cricket together. He's just as disappointed as anyone else in the dressing room. We've reflected this week and now we're focused on what we've got to do here in Brisbane," Stokes said.

Meanwhile, Stokes addressed his earlier controversial comments labeling former players as “has-beens.”

He had made the remarks in the lead-up to the first Test amid criticism over England’s limited Ashes preparation, which included just a single three-day warm-up match against the Lions at Lilac Hill.

Former England captains Sir Ian Botham, Graham Gooch, and Michael Atherton publicly criticised the series’ preparation, with Michael Vaughan also taking issue in his Telegraph column.

"You know exactly what I meant by that. Everyone knows it was a slip of the tongue. I got the words completely wrong. 'Has-beens' is a horrible word. It’s the only thing that came out in that moment. I think everyone knows that it’s not at all what I meant."