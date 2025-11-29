Verstappen outqualified by Red Bull teammate for first time in 440 days

An undated picture of Dutch-Belgian Max Verstappen. — Reuters

Dutch-Belgian Max Verstappen’s bid for a fifth Drivers’ World Championship suffered a setback on Friday, as he was beaten in qualifying by a Red Bull teammate for the first time in 440 days.

In Saturday’s sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix, the Dutchman will start sixth, behind teammate Yuki Tsunoda in the third row.

Verstappen, who is tied with Oscar Piastri and 24 points behind Lando Norris in the championship, was last outpaced in qualifying when Sergio Perez beat him at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Tsunoda, who is widely expected to leave Red Bull at the end of the season, was just 0.009 seconds faster than Verstappen, who spent much of the sprint qualifying session complaining about the balance and performance of his car.

Describing the session as “not good”, Verstappen struggled with bouncing and the car’s tendency to shift from understeer to oversteer at high speeds.

“From the first lap, it was really bad bouncing and with aggressive understeer, which would shift into oversteer at high speeds. Just not what you want!” Verstappen said.

“We were locked in [to the set-up], and of course we tried to change a few things on the wheel, but it never really worked and made it tricky.”

Verstappen revealed that he had adjusted his setup following the previous practice session at the dusty, high-speed, high-grip Lusail International Circuit, but said he and the team still needed to fully understand the issues.

After McLaren's double disqualification in Las Vegas last weekend, Verstappen had already acknowledged that his chances of winning the championship were slim. He stressed that he would now be relying on flawless results and mistakes from his rivals to remain in contention.