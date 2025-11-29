BCCI to hold meeting on Rohit, Kohli’s future ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma (left) celebrates with his teammate Virat Kohli after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third one-day international (ODI) men's cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025. - AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning a meeting between selectors and team management after the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa to chart a clear plan regarding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future in the squad, with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Top BCCI officials, coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are expected to meet in Ahmedabad after the third ODI in Visakhapatnam next week.

Rohit and Kohli have not yet had a detailed discussion about their roles and preparation for the next ODI World Cup. The team management is reportedly also considering backup options in case either player is unavailable for the tournament.

“It is very important that players of Rohit and Kohli’s stature are given clarity about what is expected of them and how the current management views their roles. They can’t just be playing with uncertainty,” a BCCI source said.

The board has advised Rohit to focus on his fitness and performance while avoiding speculation about his future.

Selectors and management are particularly concerned about how quickly the duo can regain form after long breaks, as they mainly play in only one format.

“They did score runs in the third ODI in Australia. But the series was already lost and the match was set up by the bowlers in the first innings. They looked rusty in the first two matches. One can't afford that in every series,” a source added.

Rohit is expected to continue his aggressive style of batting, as he has done until the ICC Champions Trophy.

In Australia, he appeared to take longer than usual to settle in. Both players are expected to lead the batting, setting an example for the younger members of the squad.

Another area of focus is their game time outside international cricket. The board reportedly wished they had played more cricket in England during the summer.

Rohit and Kohli are expected to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy next month. India will also host a limited-overs series against New Zealand in January, followed by a three-match ODI series in England in July.