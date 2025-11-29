Hansi Flick urges Lamine Yamal to move on after Chelsea defeat

An undated picture of Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and winger Lamine Yamal. — Reuters

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick encouraged young winger Lamine Yamal on Friday, urging him to put his Champions League struggle against Marc Cucurella in a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea behind him and focus on the upcoming LaLiga fixtures against Alaves and Atletico Madrid.

The 18-year-old found it difficult to make an impact against Chelsea, as fellow countryman Marc Cucurella dominated the encounter. Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez even claimed that Cucurella had “pocketed” the teenager.

When Yamal was substituted in the 80th minute, he appeared frustrated, but Flick downplayed the reaction, emphasising the importance of resilience.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's LaLiga clash at Spotify Camp Nou against Alaves, Flick said Yamal must learn from the experience and concentrate on delivering his best performance in upcoming matches.

“Lamine’s mood is good,” Flick said.

“A lot of players, when we change them, are not happy. I was also a player and sometimes I did not show the right reaction, but it’s natural – it’s emotion. For me, Cucurella is one of the best left-backs in the world. He’s very smart, very intelligent in defence.

“The next step for Lamine is to show that it’s not about this match – forget it. Alavés is the important thing now, and he has to show his best performance and level.”

Flick admitted the midweek defeat was tough to take but defended his team’s tactics. He criticised external critics questioning Barcelona’s style, emphasising that pressing and defensive responsibility involve the entire squad, not just the back four.

Barcelona will next face Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday.