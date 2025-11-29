Rashid Latif predicts Pakistan’s playing XI for T20I tri-series final

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif. — Geo News/Screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has revealed his predicted playing XI for the T20I tri-series final against Sri Lanka, scheduled for Saturday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Latif shared his lineup on the social media platform X, opting for a full-strength combination while leaving out Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza and spinner Usman Tariq.

The former wicketkeeper-batter retained the opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, with Babar Azam set to bat at the No. 3 position.

He included pacers Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf as the frontline fast bowlers, while selecting Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed as the primary spin options. Saim Ayub was also noted as a part-time bowling choice.





It is pertinent to mention that the two teams took contrasting routes to the final as the home side won their first three league-stage matches to advance, while Sri Lanka earned a dramatic entry, bouncing back from back-to-back defeats by winning their next two remaining matches.

In the high-stakes clash against Pakistan on Thursday, Dushmantha Chameera's four-wicket haul and sensational bowling performance in the final over under pressure helped Sri Lanka clinch a narrow six-wicket victory to seal their qualification for the summit clash by pipping Zimbabwe.

Captain Agha's unbeaten half-century, coupled with blistering cameos by Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Khan, helped Pakistan crawl their way back into the game after being reduced to 43/3 inside the batting powerplay.

The equation eventually came down to 10 runs required off the final over, but Chameera displayed nerves of steel and conceded only three runs to claim a miraculous victory for the visitors.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have met 26 times in T20Is, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head battle with 15 wins, while Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on 11 occasions.

Rashid Latif’s predicted Pakistan XI for the final:

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.